Country music singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson performs ‘Indiana’ ahead of ‘Made in the USA’ album release

Road-tested artist Clayton Anderson, will release “Made In The USA,” his first full-length album since signing to Visionary Media Group in 2021, on September 16.

His new fan track and midwestern anthem, “Indiana,” is an uptempo ode to his home state at the crossroads of America, is out today, August 12 (8.12). 812 is the area code for Southern Indiana, where Anderson grew up.

“Every song on this album has a special meaning to me,” says Anderson. “It’s my most vulnerable body of work and I’m thrilled to have worked alongside Dave [Audé], Brandon [Hood], Anastasia [Brown] and the entire team at Visionary Media Group. Performing my songs live on the Lake Tour has been a blast. People know every word to ‘Show Me Your Fish,’ thanks to our friends at Hook & Barrel, and our most recent track ‘Made In The USA’ has people raising their hands and singing along. There’s no better feeling than to know that you can bring thousands of people together through music. I’m truly blessed.”

Producer Brandon Hood adds, “Clayton’s upbeat energy combined with him being such a seasoned performer really comes through in the studio. It’s not work when you work with Clayton. I am a fan!”

Featuring 12 tracks (eight co-written by Anderson), Made In The USA is his most introspective album yet — sharing his deepest dreams, fears, and hard-working pride, while delivering the raucous, feel-good tunes that have earned him engaged fans across America and premier placements with blue chip brands like Ford, Major League Fishing, the Indianapolis Colts, and ESPN, and editorial playlisting across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Anderson’s midwestern childhood shaped the happy-go-lucky singer, who grew up fishing, boating, and playing his guitar on the lakes of Southern Indiana. After releasing album track “Show Me Your Fish” (by Anderson, Christian “Davis” Stalnecker, and Grammy winner Dave Audé) earlier this year — crowned “the fishing song of the year” by Hook & Barrel Magazine — Anderson again tributes his roots and the state that built him with his new single “Indiana” (Anderson, Audé, Stalnecker), released today.

“One of the best moments of my career has been working with Clayton Anderson,” says producer Dave Audé. “There’s a vibe and energy from him and his music that quickly makes everyone wanna hang out with Clayton. I’m super excited for the world to hear the music we’ve made!”

Greatly inspired by the Hoosier State’s towering music heroes (John Mellencamp, John Hiatt, and Michael Jackson), Anderson launched his career at Indiana University where he cut his musical teeth playing the frat circuit before winning Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star battle of the bands in 2008. He then moved to Nashville to “Get After It” — a personal creed for Anderson, who, along with co-writers Nash Overstreet and Shane Stevens, channeled the motivating message into an anthem for those who work hard to play hard. Ford — the hardest working of truck brands — selected “Get After It” for its national Spring Truck Month ad campaign.

Made In The USA’s eponymous second single (written by Brandon Hood, Parker Welling, and Aaron Parker) released on May 25th, just in time for Memorial Day. Watch the lyric video here.

“‘Made In The USA’ is full of that classic Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp spirit — that small town youth-searching-for-love-and-a-way out energy,” Anderson says. “America has always been a melting pot, wrapping its arms around all who come and chase their dreams here… It meant a lot to me to release this for Memorial Day because I have such gratitude for every person lost while serving in the U.S. military. This song represents the American dream — a dream they gave their lives for and I don’t take any of that for granted.”

*Sat. Aug. 27 – Geist Reservoir – Fishers, IN – Lake Tour

*Sat. Sept. 3 – Lake Wawasee – Syracuse, IN – Lake Tour

*Sun. Sept. 4 – Morse Reservoir – Noblesville, IN – Lake Tour

Sat. Sept. 17 – Martinsville Bicentennial Celebration – Martinsville, IN

Sat. Sept. 24 – The Bluebird – Bloomington, IN

Sat. Oct. 1 – Top Golf – Indianapolis, IN

About Clayton Anderson:

A country singer-songwriter with a midwestern rock flair, Clayton Anderson grew up on the lakes of Southern Indiana — fishing, boating, and playing his guitar. As a student at Indiana University, he kicked off his music career, building a grassroots fan following playing local bars and parties. In 2008, he stepped onstage at Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star Battle in Cincinnati and walked off as the winner. He released his debut album.

