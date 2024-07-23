Country music star Jordan Davis talks about music and his show in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Country music star Jordan Davis is best known for hits like “Buy Dirt” and “Next thing ya know”.

He is currently on a cross country tour which includes an already sold out show in Indianapolis.

But if you didn’t get a chance to snag tickets, there is still a chance to win VIP passes and even a chance to win Davis’s 2023 Ford Raptor pickup truck.

Davis partnered with One Country for the promotional give away.

Davis joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about the current tour and your chance to win.

Jordan Davis will perform in front of a sold out crowd at Everwise Ampitheater on July 31.