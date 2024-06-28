Couple creates million-dollar hygiene brand

Breuana Murphy, an Indianapolis native, has an inspiring story. She turned $600 and an EBT card into a million-dollar business.

Her success comes from her company, “The Pink Nookie,” which offers products focused on women’s care from the inside out.

Murphy’s journey began with a small amount of money and a lot of determination.

She created products that help women take care of themselves in a holistic way, meaning her products support overall well-being, not just physical health.

Today, “The Pink Nookie” is a well-known brand, and Murphy’s story is an inspiration to many.

She shows that with hard work and dedication, it’s possible to turn a small investment into a thriving business.