Couple with Indiana ties featured in new HGTV competition series

It’s a new competition series on HGTV called “Battle on the Mountain,” and it features Bloomington, Indiana-based couple Tony and Lymari Navarro!

Take a listen to the premise of the show, how they got involved and what their experience was like!

New episodes of “Battle on the Mountain” air Mondays on HGTV and are available to stream on Max.

Here’s more:

Bloomington, Indiana-based, couple Tony and Lymari Navarro are one of three skilled teams facing-off in HGTV’s newest competition series: Battle on the Mountain. Mentored by Kim Myles (Design Star: Next Gen), the husband-wife duo will compete in weekly challenges while upgrading a mountainside home in Breckenridge, Colorado. In each episode, the teams will work to add the most value to their respective alpine properties in hopes of clinching bragging rights and a $50,000 cash prize.

Originally from Chicago, Tony and Lymari bring a passion for home renovation to every corner of their lives with more than 12 years of hands-on DIY experience and four successfully flipped houses. After 26 years of marriage, the Puerto Rican couple shares five children and two grandchildren and are national marriage speakers sharing their story of restoration, highlighting the power of faith, family and hope.