Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog with Alcomy LLC

Alcomy LLC is the life of the party!

It’s a mobile mixology sensation that infuses creativity with an artistic twist.

It’s all about delivering top-tier quality with a side of entertainment.

Brett W. Butler is an entertainer and mixologist with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment.

He joined us on Halloween with a special recipe you’ll want to try at home!

Here’s to Alcomy, where the fun never stops! 🍹🎉

Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog”

1 oz.  Four Roses Bourbon

1 oz.  Laird’s Applejack Brandy

.5 oz.  Nocino

.5 oz.  St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

1 oz.   Alcomy Old Fashioned Elixir (Fig, Cinnamon, Maple, Vanilla)

2 dashes  Cardamom bitters

3 oz.  Eggnog

Garnish, cinnamon stick, fresh grated nutmeg and star anise.

Add all the ingredients to a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously for about 25 seconds until well chilled, frothed and emulsified.  Strain into a coffee or moose mug.  Garnish with cinnamon stick, fresh ground nutmeg and star anise.  Enjoy!

