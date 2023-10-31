Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog with Alcomy LLC

Brett W. Butler is an entertainer and mixologist with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment.

He joined us on Halloween with a special recipe you’ll want to try at home!

Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog”

1 oz. Four Roses Bourbon

1 oz. Laird’s Applejack Brandy

.5 oz. Nocino

.5 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

1 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned Elixir (Fig, Cinnamon, Maple, Vanilla)

2 dashes Cardamom bitters

3 oz. Eggnog

Garnish, cinnamon stick, fresh grated nutmeg and star anise.

Add all the ingredients to a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously for about 25 seconds until well chilled, frothed and emulsified. Strain into a coffee or moose mug. Garnish with cinnamon stick, fresh ground nutmeg and star anise. Enjoy!