Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog with Alcomy LLC
Cousin Eddie’s Eggnog
Alcomy LLC is the life of the party!
It’s a mobile mixology sensation that infuses creativity with an artistic twist.
It’s all about delivering top-tier quality with a side of entertainment.
Brett W. Butler is an entertainer and mixologist with over two decades of experience in hospitality and entertainment.
He joined us on Halloween with a special recipe you’ll want to try at home!
Here’s to Alcomy, where the fun never stops! 🍹🎉
1 oz. Four Roses Bourbon
1 oz. Laird’s Applejack Brandy
.5 oz. Nocino
.5 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
1 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned Elixir (Fig, Cinnamon, Maple, Vanilla)
2 dashes Cardamom bitters
3 oz. Eggnog
Garnish, cinnamon stick, fresh grated nutmeg and star anise.
Add all the ingredients to a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously for about 25 seconds until well chilled, frothed and emulsified. Strain into a coffee or moose mug. Garnish with cinnamon stick, fresh ground nutmeg and star anise. Enjoy!