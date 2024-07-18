Coxhall Gardens to host 6th Annual Posh Picnic

The Coxhall Guild is hosting the 6th annual Posh Picnic on Saturday evening, August 17, 2024.

This popular event is a great way to enjoy summer under the stars at Coxhall’s Cripe Pavilion. Attendees can create their festive atmosphere.

The Coxhall Guild will provide a 6-foot round table, a white tablecloth, and chairs. Guests can bring their picnic meals, drinks, and decorations to personalize their space.

Sandra Pirkle, Posh Picnic Co-chair, and Barb Mitchell, Vice President of Coxhall Guild, Inc., joined us to share more information about this exciting event.

The Posh Picnic will be at the beautiful Cripe Pavilion in Coxhall Gardens. This peaceful and scenic spot is perfect for an evening of fun and creativity.

Tickets for the Posh Picnic can be bought through the Coxhall Guild’s website or by contacting the Guild directly. Buying early is a good idea because this event will likely sell out quickly.

The money raised from the Posh Picnic will go to the Coxhall Guild to help support and maintain Coxhall Gardens. The Guild works hard to keep the gardens beautiful and functional for the community.

The Posh Picnic is a wonderful chance to enjoy a summer evening with friends and family while supporting a great cause.