Crafting a summertime passion fruit mojito

Pavel joined us in the kitchen today to craft a passion fruit mojito! This drink is perfect for summertime.

He used Ron Veleiro mamajuana, a liquor that came straight from Mexico. He said you can also use regular rum!

Pavel used passion fruit mix, water, strawberries, brown sugar, and mint. Watch the full video above for the details.