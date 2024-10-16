Brett Butler presents fall-inspired cocktails featuring fresh ingredients and herbs

Brett Butler, of Alcomy, shared his expertise in crafting fall-inspired cocktails, introducing two signature drinks: the “Crimson and Clover” and the “Fall Guy.” Butler emphasized the importance of using fresh, high-quality ingredients and explained how herbs and spices play a crucial role in enhancing the flavor and aroma of seasonal cocktails.

The first drink, Crimson and Clover, combines cranberry pomegranate juice with rosemary, lemon juice, cinnamon vodka from Hard Truth Distillery, and apple moonshine. “I love using fresh herbs in cocktails; they just taste better,” Butler said, as he demonstrated how to muddle rosemary and lemon juice to bring out the full flavors of the ingredients. He then mixed the spirits and added a splash of ginger beer for effervescence. To enhance the presentation, Butler smoked the glass with hickory and cloves, giving the cocktail a smoky aroma. “It’s a great fall cocktail that’s super easy to make,” he noted.

The second drink, Fall Guy, featured bourbon, rye, fresh peaches, sage, and black walnut bitters. “Sage reminds me of fall,” Butler explained, as he muddled the peaches and sage to release their flavors. The cocktail was finished with a touch of allspice liqueur, giving it a warm, spiced taste. Butler also used a hint of absinthe to add an aromatic twist, which he described as “flipping the drink on its rear end.”

Both drinks are designed to evoke the flavors and scents of the autumn season. Butler encourages home bartenders to experiment with these simple, flavorful recipes. For those interested in trying the drinks, the ingredients and step-by-step instructions can be found on thealcomyexperience.com.