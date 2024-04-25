Create custom corsages with Gillespie Florists’ ‘Prom Bar’

As prom season sweeps in with excitement and anticipation, Gillespie Florists invites you to elevate your prom style with exquisite wearable flowers that are the perfect finishing touch.

Its team of experts scouts local boutiques to stay on top of the latest trends in prom fashion, ensuring that your floral accessories complement and enhance your look at such a special night!

At Gillespie Florists, they offer a variety of options for you to personalize your flower styling.

This puts the power of customization and creativity right in your hands!

This hands-on DIY (Design It Yourself) Prom Bar provides an experience where guests can hand-select every trim option to curate a truly unique and personalized look.

Its ream members are also on hand to offer guidance and assistance, ensuring that each choice perfectly aligns with your vision.

Guests can also opt for simplicity with the “Just Add Flowers” corsage options, selecting from a collection of pre-designed options that are ready to wear.

For your convenience, the collection is also available for viewing and selection on the Gillespie Florists website for busy prom-goers.

Time is of the essence! The Prom Bar is available only until May 5th.

While prom flowers can still be ordered after this date, the Prom Bar will be closed due to the high volume and rush associated with Mother’s Day.

However, the “Just Add Flowers” and “Click and Go” options will remain available throughout the remainder of the season.

For those last-minute needs, Gillespie Florists will continue to accept same-day pick-up orders for prom flowers on all orders placed by noon!

So, hurry up and grab you custom corsage…it’s time to hit the dance floor!