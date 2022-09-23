Life.Style.Live!

Creating a beautiful, versatile outdoor space with Wicker Works of Brownsburg

Now that fall season is here, it’s the perfect time to consider getting a firepit, and the charming Farmhouse in Brownsburg we toured has a gorgeous one!

Firepits at Wicker Works are 30, 40 and even 50% off, while supplies last.

Tammy Hession with Wicker Works of Brownsburg shows us the cozy outdoor space she helped her sister-in-law Debbie Hession design.

Debbie wanted a versatile space to host her family — a space for family dinner, game nights, and cozy gatherings by the fire. Tammy helped maximize the space by changing from a rectangular table to a round table. Debbie also shared how simple decorating changes create a completely different design for each season.

Wicker Works of Brownsburg has the largest selection of outdoor furniture in Indiana. You can buy in-stock furniture from their showroom and have it the next day.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.