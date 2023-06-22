Creating style and supporting local with Six & Main

Six & Main is a platform that offers premium products crafted by small businesses and artists from across the country. It is a place where shopping goes beyond acquiring a product; it becomes an opportunity to support local artisans, promote sustainability, and contribute to a more conscious and connected community. By shopping at Six & Main, viewers not only discover unique and thoughtfully designed items but also become part of a movement that values local brands and artisans. The platform aims to create a shopping experience that is purposeful and impactful.

Some of the partners that Six & Main collaborates with include Kennedy Gray, a clothing brand that focuses on creating high-quality, durable, and stylish wardrobe essentials. Kennedy Gray draws inspiration from nautical lifestyles, vintage sportswear, and a deep appreciation for clothing as a medium for storytelling. Another partner is Block + Ink, a company that produces handmade works of art using ancient block printing techniques. Block + Ink represents a commitment to seeking out new cultures and experiences and aims to capture moments worth sharing through their artistic creations.

In addition to Kennedy Gray and Block + Ink, Six & Main works with other local brands and artisans, such as Resolute Candles from Indianapolis, Roosevelt Supply Co. specializing in men’s grooming products based in Nashville, Portland Syrups creating cocktail mixers in Portland, Oregon, and Trippy Outdoor crafting chairs from Fort Worth, Texas. By supporting these brands and exploring the offerings on Six & Main, viewers can shop locally, support small businesses, and learn more about the conscious and community-focused ethos of the platform.