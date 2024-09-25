Creating Style with Colton: 300 Cameras for 300 Kids

Colton Howard, host of Creating Style with Colton, welcomed Dennis Jarrett, Program Coordinator for 300 Cameras For 300 Kids, and Tre Ward, a student participant, to discuss this life-changing initiative.

The goal of 300 Cameras For 300 Kids is to empower young people by helping them explore their talents through photography. This program gives high schoolers in Indianapolis six weeks of free photography training, led by professional photographers. Upon completing the course, students receive their own camera and gear, encouraging them to continue their creative journeys.

The program has already reached 100 young people, with plans to support 200 more over the next two years. As part of their mission, they will be holding the Kicks For Clicks event on October 17th to celebrate the first group of students, honor their supporters, and raise funds for future participants. The event will feature a sneaker auction, with autographed shoes from athletes and local celebrities up for bid.

Though the program is based in Indianapolis, the message of empowering young people and giving them opportunities to explore their talents is something that can resonate with audiences everywhere.

For more information, visit 300 Cameras For 300 Kids online and stay tuned for updates on the upcoming Kicks For Clicks event.