Creating Style with Colton: Ceasar Jones and Jones A/Effect
On today’s Creating Style with Colton, host Colton Howard welcomed Ceasar Jones, the designer behind the streetwear brand Jones A/Effect. Ceasar shared his journey in fashion and the inspiration behind his designs.
Ceasar brought along a collection of his latest designs, including:
- Lavender Rose – A cropped zip-up shirt with a floral backpiece.
- Imperfect Rose – A cotton cropped zip-up in red, green, and khaki with floral details.
- Black Pearl & White Pearl – Nylon cropped button-up shirts.
- “444” in Red & Gray – A polyester top with a unique chest design.
- Oblique Blue Rose – A silky-feel top with blue roses.
- Pastel Rose – A colorful jacket perfect for fall.
- Midnight Blue Rose Monogram Hat – A blue hat covered in rose designs.
Ceasar shared that Jones A/Effect has gained international recognition, even showing at Paris Fashion Week.
The brand offers clothing for both men and women and ships worldwide.
Jones A/Effect is an Indianapolis-based streetwear brand known for its bold floral designs.
Founded by Ceasar Jones, the brand encourages people to express themselves through fashion. To learn more, visit Jones-a-effect.com.
