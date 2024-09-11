Search
Creating Style with Colton: Ceasar Jones and Jones A/Effect

by: Divine Triplett
On today’s Creating Style with Colton, host Colton Howard welcomed Ceasar Jones, the designer behind the streetwear brand Jones A/Effect. Ceasar shared his journey in fashion and the inspiration behind his designs.

Ceasar brought along a collection of his latest designs, including:

  • Lavender Rose – A cropped zip-up shirt with a floral backpiece.
  • Imperfect Rose – A cotton cropped zip-up in red, green, and khaki with floral details.
  • Black Pearl & White Pearl – Nylon cropped button-up shirts.
  • “444” in Red & Gray – A polyester top with a unique chest design.
  • Oblique Blue Rose – A silky-feel top with blue roses.
  • Pastel Rose – A colorful jacket perfect for fall.
  • Midnight Blue Rose Monogram Hat – A blue hat covered in rose designs.

Ceasar shared that Jones A/Effect has gained international recognition, even showing at Paris Fashion Week.

The brand offers clothing for both men and women and ships worldwide.

Jones A/Effect is an Indianapolis-based streetwear brand known for its bold floral designs.

Founded by Ceasar Jones, the brand encourages people to express themselves through fashion. To learn more, visit Jones-a-effect.com.

Watch the full interview above for more Creating Style with Colton!

