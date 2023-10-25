Creating Style with Colton: How to stay stylish while playing sports

Style guru Colton Howard always knows what’s fashionable, and this week he visited “Life.Style.Live!” with tips on how to stay stylish while playing sports.

Colton shared that Baseline Social is a luxury boutique that specializes in social sportswear. Located in Carmel, Indiana, the boutique offers men’s and women’s apparel that combines performance with contemporary design.

The boutique was founded by three tennis moms who were always on the hunt for tennis attire with the best fit, unmatched performance, in the perfect color… that nobody else was wearing. Thus, Baseline Social was born!

To connect with Baseline Social and shop online, visit their website.