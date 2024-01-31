Creating Style with Colton: Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar

Discover the unique blend of creativity and fun at Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar, the painting class with a kick, located in Broad Ripple.

This one-of-a-kind art experience allows guests to unleash their artistic flair by creating custom-painted sneakers in canvas and leather classes.

Perfect for team-building activities, birthday parties, and private events, Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar offers a lively and interactive atmosphere.

Whether you prefer on-site or off-site events, virtual classes, or sneaker art kits, this establishment provides a vibrant space for artistic expression.

Since its opening in 2018, Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar has been offering a refreshing and personalized approach to the world of art and fashion.