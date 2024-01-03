Creating Style with Colton: Meet the Artist All Star Exhibit and Gala

Established in 2017 by the accomplished Celebrity Fashion Stylist and expert in runway model development, Ms. Nicole René, Passion 4 Fashion Week (P4FW) stands as a symbol of empowerment not only in Indianapolis but also beyond its borders.

With over 24 years of experience in the fashion industry and 15 years in beauty, the founder, Nicole René, brings a wealth of expertise.

P4FW transcends the traditional fashion week model, serving as an industry development initiative aimed at closing the gaps between business, fashion, and beauty.

It goes beyond the superficial allure of the runway, emphasizing lessons in body positivity, confidence building, and mental health preservation.

Inclusivity is a cornerstone, as P4FW warmly welcomes all attendees at model calls, acknowledging the runway as a transformative space for personal growth.

The commitment to exclusivity, branding, and industry-standard knowledge is evident in the collaborations with known figures like Reco Chapple, Laura Govan, Mike Sylla, Ford Models, Lancôme, Dior Beauty, and others.

P4FW brings its audience together with the latest clothing lines, spanning youth to couture, offering participants valuable content for their lookbooks and social media.

Beyond the glitz, P4FW’s fundamental philosophy centers on empowering every participant, fostering a broader understanding of the business, fashion, and beauty industry while ensuring comfort and confidence through the transformative influence of fashion and beauty.