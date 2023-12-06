Creating Style with Colton: Overcoats for winter

In preparation for the winter season, we are bringing a stunning collection of overcoats and carcoat garments, perfect for staying warm and stylish.

Joining us today is Gregory Chad RIchshafer, Clothing Designer and Partner for Elevated Citizen, and Colton Howard, your go to stylist when keeping up with the latest fashion trends.

They brought a variety of fabric books, measuring tape, and other essentials to ensure your custom garments fit you perfectly.

As the temperature drops, it’s time to discuss the finer details of winter fashion.

We discussed fabrics, suits, and jackets, including cozy flannels in various weights and colors.

Discover how to accessorize for the colder months with turtlenecks, boots, and other winter essentials.

And for those who prefer custom clothing, we’ll share insights into the best way to shop, whether it’s through packages or a la carte options.