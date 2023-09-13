Search
Creating Style with Colton: Pretty P Kollection and Elite Garb

Creating Style with Colton: Pretty P Kollection

by: Meghan Stratton
Colton Howard, Host of Creating Style with Colton, showcased two stylish brands today on “Life.Style.Live!”

Porsche Young, owner of Pretty P Kollection, showcased clothes from her trendy online boutique on models Sarah and Shabira. Pretty P Kollection features everyday pieces that are Pretty, Perfect, and Klassy. We aim for desired pieces that are comfy but yet stylish. Our PPK Stylist believes the accessories can complement any item. 

Porsche is also an ambassador for the lifestyle brand Elite Garb. Mike Pirtle, owner of Elite Garb, showcased the brand on models Greg and Justin.

