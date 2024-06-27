Creating Style with the Savannah Bananas

Brandon “Showtime” Crosby and Malachi “Flash Tha Kid” Mitchell are two key players for the Savannah Bananas, a baseball team known for their unique style and fan-first experience.

Colton Howard from “Creating Style with Colton,” joined us with them on how to talk about the Savannah Bananas and their “look” on the field when playing baseball.

For those who haven’t seen a game, the Savannah Bananas bring excitement and fun to baseball, traveling across the country on their world tour.

The games are more than just sports; they are full of entertainment, crazy stunts, and audience participation, making it a memorable experience for everyone.

Brandon and Malachi shared what makes a Savannah Bananas game special.

They shared how having a personal style on the field is important and how the Bananas’ look is different from other teams.

Their on-field characters add to the fun, and understanding the “fan first” approach helps explain why the Bananas are so loved.

Want to learn more information? Take a look at the full interview above!