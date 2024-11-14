Creative holiday recipes with cranberry and apple ingredients

Lori Taylor, CEO of The Produce Moms, showcased an impressive lineup of festive dishes, all celebrating seasonal flavors. From fresh cranberry creations to decadent desserts, these recipes highlight the best of fall and winter ingredients while remaining simple to prepare. Here’s a closer look at everything she shared.

1. Caramel Apple Cake

Taylor’s caramel apple cake combines spiced apples with a rich caramel topping for an indulgent dessert. She finished the cake with a spiced rum caramel sauce, topped with flaky sea salt to balance the sweetness.

“This caramel sauce is one of the easiest, most show-stopping desserts you can make,” Taylor said, demonstrating its thick, velvety texture. The caramel pairs beautifully with the moist cake and adds a touch of elegance to any holiday gathering.

This pie is a blend of two seasonal favorites—apples and cranberries—creating a tart yet sweet filling. Taylor emphasized its versatility.

“The recipe uses SugarBee apples and fresh cranberries, giving the pie a balance of tartness and sweetness,” Taylor said. “It’s perfect for Thanksgiving or any fall celebration.”

Taylor elevated traditional cranberry sauce with the addition of blueberries and strawberries, creating a sweet and vibrant alternative to the tart original.

The base recipe features orange juice, fresh cranberries, and sugar, cooked down to a thick consistency. “If you’re not a fan of the tartness of cranberries, this is the sauce for you,” Taylor said. “The berries add natural sweetness, balancing the flavor beautifully.”

A unique and colorful dish, Taylor’s wild rice board incorporates earthy flavors with holiday-inspired touches. Using wild black rice as the base, she added sautéed red onion, celery, and mushrooms, finishing the dish with fresh cranberries and a drizzle of real maple syrup.

“This dish is a great alternative to the usual starchy sides,” Taylor explained. “It’s savory, slightly sweet, and perfect for entertaining.”

The dish’s festive red and green colors make it an eye-catching centerpiece on the holiday table.

Taylor also prepared a homemade focaccia, a versatile and impressive addition to any holiday spread.

“This is a great bread to serve alongside soups, stews, or just as an appetizer with olive oil and balsamic vinegar,” she said.

The focaccia was topped with thinly-sliced apples, herbs and olive oil, giving it a golden crust and a soft, flavorful interior. It’s a simple way to elevate any meal.

Pro Tips for Holiday Cooking

Taylor emphasized the importance of using fresh, seasonal ingredients. “Cranberries are a quintessential seasonal food, and most of what you find in stores come from family-owned farms here in the U.S.,” she said. “Their farm-to-table story is fascinating.”