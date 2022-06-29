Life.Style.Live!

Creative ideas to cure kids’ boredom

Although it’s summer, every second cannot be full of nonstop fun and there are countless times when kids say, “I’m bored.” Here are 3 simple, creative, and inexpensive ways to keep kids entertained. If you are hosting a 4th of July party, it’s a rainy day, or nothing special in particular, these are kid-tested favorites. Melissa Jones

Shaving Cream Art– Mix up a batch of puffy paint or do some simple shaving cream art with simple and inexpensive materials

Puffy Paint

Materials For Puffy Paint

Supplies needed:

1/2 cup classic Shaving Cream

1/2 cup Glue

Food Dye

Bowls

Paintbrushes

Instructions:

Mix together equal parts shaving cream and glue. Use 1/2 cup of each per color you are making.

Add food dye.

Stir everything together and then paint!

Shaving Cream Swirl Art

Supplies needed:

Shaving Cream

Paper Plate

Food Dye

Wooden skewers, toothpicks, or plastic fork

Paper

Ruler for Scraping

Instructions:

Take the paper plate and squirt shaving cream over the entire surface

Add food dye.

Stir colors around in swirling motions with the skewer

Place paper over shaving cream and pat gently

Remove the paper and scrape off the shaving cream. Your art will be underneath.

Craft/Popsicle Sticks

Create a Canvas out of popsicle sticks and Sharpies, and build something like a colorful wreath, a birdhouse, a puzzle, or art designs.

When you have a group of kids together who are bored, try putting twists on classics

Just add water

Give the kids a bucket of water and cups and play classic games

Instead of Duck Duck Goose

Try Drip Drip Go or Mother May I. Play any classic game only put a cup of water in their hands and it makes it exciting.

Sidewalk Chalk- Go beyond art

Create classic games with sidewalk chalk like Twister, Candy land, Checkers, long jump, and obstacle courses, or your kids can create their own. It will keep them entertained for at least an hour.

Any of these activities not only teach kids how to find new cures to their own boredom, but also to gain confidence and how to express themselves in new ways.

For more information, click here girlspositivityclub.org.