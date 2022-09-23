Life.Style.Live!

Cretia Cakes creates special sweet Treats for Halloween

Halloween will be here before you know it, so it’s time to get your orders in if you want a few special themed treats!

Chef LaCretia Allen, owner of Cretia Cakes, and Angelo “the baker’s man” Allen, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” with their Southern-style desserts and Halloween treat ideas.

They were alongside self-proclaimed Southern dessert specialist and comedienne Ms. Pat who loved how their cake looked so much that she had to stick around to try it for herself.

Cretia Cakes’ mission is to bring back the lost cakes and other desserts of the South.

They are also offer custom baked goods and can ship many of their items.

To receive 25% off your Cretia Cakes order, use the Discount Code: “ITSFALLYALL” from September 23 to September 25.

Cretia Cakes is located in Castleton right in front of the AMC theatre at the address: 6066 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.

For more information visit, click here.

Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest: @cretiacakes

Facebook: @cretiacakesbakery

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CRETIA CAKES.