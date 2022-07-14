Life.Style.Live!

Cretia Cakes offers special summer deal on beautiful dessert creations

What’s the one thing any and every summer event needs to send it over the top? Beautiful sweet treats from Cretia Cakes, of course!

LaCretia Allen, owner of Cretia Cakes, is ready to help make any of your special occasions event better with her fruit-covered desserts.

You can also find her at the Indiana Black Expo this weekend from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 at both #1144. She will have tons of cakes already made that you can buy right there in person.

To receive 20% off your Cretia Cakes order, use the Discount Code: “SUMMER CELEBRATION.” This offer expires on July 18, 2022.

For more information, click here.

