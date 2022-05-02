Life.Style.Live!

Cretia Cakes showcases beautiful dessert creations perfect for your next event

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Wow! It’s amazing what a few flowers and swirls were able to add to Randy and Amber’s cake design!

Chef LaCretia Allen and Angelo “The Baker’s Man” Allen of Cretia Cakes joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share some of the beautifully designed dessert creations perfect to help you celebrate Mother’s Day, graduation and any other upcoming events!

You can find them in Zionville for the Brick Street Market during the day, and that evening they will be at Rev Indy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For more information visit:

CretiaCakes.com

Phone: 317-993-1698

