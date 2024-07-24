Crew Carwash hosts 15th annual fundraiser for ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’

Billy Schaming, President and Chief Operating Officer of Crew Carwash and a Big Brother to AJ, an incoming 5th grader who loves basketball and soccer, shared exciting news about the 15th annual Crew for Kids fundraiser.

This event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

On Saturday, July 27th, you can support this great cause by visiting any Crew Carwash location and asking for the Ultimate wash.

Half of the proceeds from each Ultimate Wash will go to help kids in the community.

Cash and card donations are also welcome.

This is a chance to get a shiny clean car while supporting a good cause. Crew Carwash will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This fundraiser is a single-day event where every Ultimate wash sold benefits BBBS kids in the community.

Schaming talked about why Big Brothers Big Sisters is so important to him and Crew Carwash.

He shared that BBBS helps provide mentorship and support to kids, making a big difference in their lives.

By partnering with BBBS, Crew Carwash hopes to give back to the community and help more kids find mentors like AJ.

This is the 15th year that Crew Carwash has hosted this fundraiser.

Over the years, they have raised a significant amount of money to support BBBS and its programs.

Schaming encourages everyone to participate by purchasing the Ultimate Wash or making a donation at any Crew Carwash location.

Every donation helps make a difference in a child’s life. So, mark your calendar for July 27th and head to Crew Carwash.

Enjoy a clean car and the satisfaction of knowing you are helping kids in your community.

Don’t miss this chance to support a wonderful cause and make a positive impact.