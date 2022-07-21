Life.Style.Live!

Crew Carwash to host thirteenth annual ‘Crew for Kids’ fundraiser Saturday

by: Tierra Carpenter
This weekend, you can get your car squeaky clean all for a great cause!

The annual “Crew for Kids” fundraiser is happening at Crew Carwash.

The event will take place from Saturday, July 23, at all 42 locations.

Caitlin Bain of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about this fundraiser.

Crew will be donating 50% of the proceeds from the Ultimate Wash to Big Brothers Big

They will also be accepting credit and cash donations at all locations and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

For more information, click here.

