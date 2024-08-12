CricIndy: Bringing the community together through cricket

CricIndy, a community-focused initiative, was founded by Feroz Syed, CEO of RADcube, to unite people through the sport of cricket.

Since it began in 2015, CricIndy has grown into a significant organization that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and beyond.

The initiative is supported by a diverse advisory board with over 35 years of experience in DEI work.

Each year, CricIndy hosts events that highlight important topics related to diversity and inclusion.

This year, the theme is “DEI and Intersectionality in the Workplace,” with Latha Ramchand, the chancellor of Indiana University Indianapolis, as the keynote speaker.

CricIndy’s annual event is split into two main parts. The first day features a networking event that helps build connections and encourages collaboration among participants.

The second day is dedicated to a cricket tournament, where teams compete in a friendly yet competitive environment.

This tournament is more than just a game; it promotes camaraderie and a sense of community.

The upcoming 8th Annual CricIndy event will be Friday.

The networking event will be held at the Eli Lilly and Co. Corporate Center in Indianapolis, from 6-8 p.m. The cricket tournament will follow, letting participants to enjoy the sport while supporting a great cause.

CricIndy continues to evolve, but its mission remains the same: to use cricket as a way to bring people together and advance DEI efforts in the community.