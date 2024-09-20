Crunch Fitness expands to Greenwood: What you need to know

Jalen Ellington from Crunch Fitness joined us to talk about the gym’s exciting expansion to Greenwood. Crunch, one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the industry, is opening its third location in the area, adding to their gyms on Michigan Road and Keystone Avenue.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is known for offering affordable memberships, ranging from $9.99 to $29.99 per month. Whether you’re a first-time gym-goer or an experienced bodybuilder, Crunch caters to all fitness levels. They provide a wide range of services, including Kids Crunch Babysitting, Olympic platforms, and dumbbells up to 120 pounds for those who want to push their fitness journey to the next level.

With three separate studios for group fitness classes, members can enjoy a variety of workouts, from cycling to HIIT and standard group classes. Crunch’s commitment is to help you break a sweat without breaking the bank.

Current Offer for Founding Members

For those interested in joining the new Greenwood location, Crunch is offering a special deal for the first 500 members. For just $1 down, founding members receive a free gym bag, water bottle, T-shirt, personal training session, and their first month free. The first month won’t start until the gym officially opens. To reserve a spot, visit crunchgreenwood.com or stop by their marketing center in front of the gym, located at the former Christmas Tree Shoppe.

Opening and Hiring Updates

Although an exact opening date hasn’t been announced, construction is well underway, and Crunch Greenwood is expected to open this fall. For updates on the gym’s progress, follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, where they post weekly updates.

Crunch is also actively hiring team members for the new location. If you’re interested, stop by the marketing center or search for job openings online.

Crunch Greenwood can’t wait to become a part of the local community, helping residents achieve their fitness goals with affordable and inclusive memberships.