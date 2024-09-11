Search
Crunch Fitness honors 9/11 with stair climb challenge

by: Divine Triplett
The Crunch Stair Climb Challenge is happening in honor of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11th. This event is a powerful way to pay tribute to the heroes of that day by honoring our first responders.

Participants are invited to take on the challenge by climbing 110 stories on a stair master at their local club or by conquering stairs at home.

All fire departments and first responders are welcome to join the challenge for free.

Share your climb using the hashtag #CrunchStairChallenge to unite in this meaningful tribute.

Let’s climb together to remember the sacrifices made and honor the bravery of those who serve. To learn more about how you can honor this day and stay fit, watch the full interview above.

