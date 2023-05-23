Culinary creations with Chef Amy

Chef Amy embarked on a recent trip to Bloomington, a vibrant college town that becomes more tranquil during the summer months, making it an inviting destination for travelers.

During her visit, she had the opportunity to speak with local residents and explore some of the highly recommended restaurants.

Among them was “Farm”, where Chef Amy discovered a delectable treat called turmeric aioli.

While she had tried it once before in New York, the version at Farm surpassed her expectations, especially when paired with fries seasoned with chili flakes, garlic, parmesan, and parsley flakes.

Inspired by this experience, Chef Amy graciously shares her recipe for turmeric garlic aioli. She advises blending two egg yolks, turmeric, and lemon juice until creamy, and then slowly drizzling in olive oil while the blender is running, emphasizing the importance of adding the oil gradually to achieve a thick, emulsified consistency.

To enhance the flavor, she suggests stirring in sea salt and black pepper. Additionally, Chef Amy offers her method for preparing garlic parmesan fries, which involves adding freshly chopped garlic, chili flakes, and parsley to the fries immediately after frying, resulting in a flavorful and satisfying dish.

You can find out more information about Chef Amy’s culinary creations by visiting https://www.acutabovecatering.com/.