Cultural Forces: Bringing Ukrainian culture and gratitude to the US

Cultural Forces: Bringing Ukrainian Culture and Gratitude to the US

Cultural Forces, part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The group has two parts: one for soldiers and one for civilians, providing psychological and moral support.

The army part includes servicemen with artistic skills, helping soldiers on the front lines, in training, and in hospitals.

Cultural Forces has eight artistic groups, organizing up to 20 events daily. They’ve held over 4,000 concerts in combat zones, aiding many soldiers.

Now, they are on a 40-day US tour to thank Americans for their support. Five artists will showcase Ukrainian culture through music.

Many of these artists have fought in the war and will make a documentary about US support for Ukraine.

In June, Indianapolis will host Cultural Forces from June 19th to 22nd, with performances at places like Spark and the Arts Garden.

These free events will feature Ukrainian music and encourage audience participation.

For more details, visit Ukrainian Cultural Forces Events.