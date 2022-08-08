Life.Style.Live!

Custom patios are still available in 2022 with Indy Decorative Concrete

by: Meghan Stratton
Patio season is upon us, and Indy Decorative Concrete has the perfect plan to entertain! We spoke with Audrey Ardizzone, Sales Manager at Indy Decorative Concrete, to learn more about the top questions people are asking this patio season.

Indy Decorative Concrete is still booking for this season! They offer a free consultation and a written price in your hand on the same day. The estimators will take a look at your space and provide you with personalized recommendations.

They offer special features like fireplaces, grills, and colored concrete. In addition to those features, Indy Decorative Concrete prides themselves on affordability and an excellent, transparent customer experience.

Indy Decorative Concrete is also opening a brand new location in Brownsburg next year!

