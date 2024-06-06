CV Art & Frame: ‘Give Peace a Chance – The Art of John Lennon’

CV Art & Frame, Zionsville’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to present “Give Peace a Chance – The Art of John Lennon.”

This special exhibition will be open from June 7th to July 6th, 2024. A special Opening Reception is scheduled for Friday, June 7th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees are requested to RSVP by calling 317-873-2976 or emailing gallery@cvartandframe.com. More details can be found at www.cvartandframe.com.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public, with all artwork available for purchase.

Barbara Jennings, Principal & Gallerist, joined us on the show to talk all about it!

This exhibition is important because this is the authentic collection of John Lennon’s works, offering a rare opportunity to see his art in Indianapolis.

John Lennon was an artist before becoming a musician and attended art school. His artwork is a significant part of his legacy.

Bringing this collection to Indianapolis highlights the importance of peace. His graphic works celebrate human love and communication, themes central to his artistic and cultural contributions.

Event Details:

Date and Time : June 7th – July 6th, 2024

: June 7th – July 6th, 2024 Opening Reception : Friday, June 7th, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

: Friday, June 7th, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Location : CV Art & Frame, Zionsville, IN

: CV Art & Frame, Zionsville, IN RSVP : Call 317-873-2976 or email gallery@cvartandframe.com

: Call 317-873-2976 or email gallery@cvartandframe.com Admission: Free and open to the public

“Give Peace a Chance: The Art of John Lennon” showcases the history of Lennon’s visionary art, from his early childhood to his untimely death in 1980.

The message of “Give Peace a Chance” continues to resonate with audiences across generations, reminding us of the enduring importance of peace and unity.

Lennon’s artwork predated his success with the Beatles and remained a passion throughout his years as a music legend.

Join the community in celebrating the art and message of John Lennon at this exclusive exhibition.

The event will be a powerful reminder of the importance of peace and a reminder of the impact of one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century.