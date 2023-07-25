Dakich Cycles for the City: Making a difference in the lives of Indy children

Support an incredible cause and make a difference in the lives of Indianapolis kids in need by donating to Dakich Cycles for the City, a heartwarming program spearheaded by Dan and Leigh Dakich. Partnering with Indiana Sports Corp and Dick’s Sporting Goods, the program aims to provide new bicycles, helmets, and bike locks to youth throughout the city. With a heartfelt passion for ensuring every child has access to a bike, the Dakichs have been spreading joy and happiness to recipients for years.

Their experiences witnessing the smiles, hugs, and high-fives from grateful kids have inspired them to continue giving back. Now, they invite you to join their mission of supporting this initiative and making a positive impact on the lives of young ones in Indianapolis. Donate today and be a part of Dakich Cycles for the City, and help bring the joy of cycling to deserving kids.