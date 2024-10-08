Dance Kaleidoscope kicks off 53rd season with unforgettable performances

Dance Kaleidoscope, Indiana’s longest-running contemporary dance company, is launching its 53rd season on October 18th at the Indiana Repertory Theater.

Known for its dynamic athleticism and powerful performances, the company has been captivating audiences for over five decades.

Returning member Joshua joined Life.Style.Live! on Tuesday to talk about how eager he is for the upcoming season, noting that the team has been hard at work since July.

“We’ve got a lot of good things in store,” he shared, hinting at the exciting lineup planned for the season.

One highlight of the opening performance, titled Late Night Tales, will be the premiere of guest choreographer Sean’s piece, High Five. Inspired by the nostalgic sounds of classic music, Sean described his work as infused with a sense of remembrance. “It’s based on Perry Como and Rock Hudson music. It gives you that nostalgia with a little bit of nuance,” he explained.

This season also marks a significant growth for Dance Kaleidoscope, welcoming seven new dancers from across the country, including states like California, Illinois, and Ohio. Joshua emphasized the company’s reputation as a leader in contemporary dance, saying, “People really look to us as a top-tier organization because of the balance we strike between creativity and the business side of running a company.”

For those who may not be familiar with contemporary dance, Joshua offered an open invitation: “Let go of any preconceived notions. When you come to see us, it’s athletic, it’s powerful, it’s moving—but you don’t have to ‘get it.’ Just come and enjoy the artistry.” He likened the experience to watching high-level athletes compete, saying,

“See us on Saturday and then go watch the Colts on Sunday,” he said. “You’re going to see two very similar types of athletes throwing themselves into their art.”

The 53rd season of Dance Kaleidoscope promises to deliver unforgettable performances that blend physicality and artistry, allowing every viewer to take something personal from the experience.