Dancing with our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County

Local celebrities are dancing for Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County next week!

Tim Griffin, Carmel Firefighter, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Natasha Cox, Dancing with Our Stars competitor, to give a preview of their performance and to discuss what you can expect the fundraising event.

This business-casual event features local professional dancers paired with some of Hamilton County’s most-recognizable residents competing for the ultimate prize of being titled “Dancing with Our Stars 2022 Champions.”

Dancing with our Stars is taking place on Thursday, September 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville.

Audience members can also get into the action and vote for their favorite dancer or dancers to win the night’s People’s Choice Award. Each vote assists in bringing dancers closer to that title while supporting Meal on Wheels of Hamilton County.

As the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the event is key to Meals on Wheels fulfilling its mission: of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence. “This event has been so important to Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County, but now more than ever,” says Executive Director Beth Gehlhausen. “We continue to see an increasing need to serve the homebound, whether they are elderly, are recovering from surgery, or are experiencing physical or mental challenges.”

Established in 1975, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County supports individuals who are elderly, disabled and homebound by delivering nutritious meals, reducing hunger, improving health and promoting independence. Meals are prepared in state-approved healthcare facilities and designed by a certified registered dietitian under a physician’s prescribed supervision according to the client’s specific dietary needs. Nearly 200 meals are delivered daily by volunteers to enable our clients to remain independently living within the community in their own homes for as long as possible.

To purchase tickets, donate or vote visit the Dancing with our Stars website.

For more information on receiving services or to volunteer, contact Meals on Wheels at 317-776-7159.