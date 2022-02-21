Life.Style.Live!

Days leading up to Pardi Gras Ball feature variety of fun Indy events

This is a party with a purpose that you don’t want to miss!

The 5th Annual Pardi Gras Ball is a millennial-driven fundraising gala hosted by the Be Nimble Foundation. The purpose is to help eliminate barriers that make it harder for the minority community to receive access to opportunities in technology through the support of career, education and entrepreneurship.

This is the first themed Pardi in which all guests will wear crowns that speak to their individuality and uniqueness, representing them stepping into their royalty, and greatness!

The big event is happening on Saturday, February 26 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m, and there are a number of exciting community-based events leading up to the Pardi. The goal is to raise $100,000 throughout the week.

Jeff Williams, co-founder of the Be Nimble Foundation, and Codi Banks, custom dress designer, joined us today to share more about the mission of this week’s events and what you can expect. Banks is one of the fashion designers who will be featured at the “DRCT” event on Thursday, February 24.

For more information visit, WeLiketoPardi.com and wittybycodi.bigcartel.com.