Deaf actor Troy Kotsur makes history with SAG Award nomination for ‘Coda’ film

by: Tierra Carpenter
The film “CODA” which stands for “child of deaf adults” is an Apple TV original that’s getting major awards buzz.

Troy Kotsure is one of the actors who plays a main character in the film, and he’s making history by being the first deaf actor to score an individual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nomination.

His fellow actors in the film, many whom are also deaf have been nominated for an outstanding cast SAG award.

Kotsure, who plays the patriarch in the film joined us today to share more about the film and his experience working on it.

