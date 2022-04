Life.Style.Live!

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ musical comes to Old National Centre stage

It’s declared as “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history!”

Tickets are on sale now for the “Dear Evan Hansen” at Old National Centre which is on-stage from April 26 – May 1.

Kelsey Venter, who plays Cynthia Murphy, and Daniel Robert Sulivan, who plays Larry Murphy, joined us Wednesday to share what you can expect from the show.

For more information, please visit DearEvanHansen.com.

Tickets are on sale now and available at ticketmaster.com.