‘Debbie Reynolds, A Life in Music’ to pay tribute to legendary star at Feinstein’s Cabaret

It’ll be an evening of celebrating the life and music of a legendary star on the stage and screen, Debbie Reynolds.

The talented woman paying tribute to Debbie is Julie Lyn Barber, and she joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview performance of the song “Carolina in the Morning” by Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson.

This elegant and uplifting show is a taste of the very best of Reynolds’ nightclub and cabaret acts.

Her hits include “You Made Me Love You,” “I Ain’t Down Yet,” “Singin’ In The Rain,” “Aba Daba Honeymoon,” “Good Mornin’,“ “Belly Up To The Bar Boys” and “Moonglow.”

About Julie Lyn Barber:

Julie Lyn Barber is a Canadian singer-actor based in the Midwest. Barber’s eclectic vocal experience ranges from opera to musical theatre to jazz. She has performed with numerous theatres across the U.S. and Canada, including Portland Center Stage and Canada’s Theatre Under the Stars. Her skill with early music has led her to being a featured as soloist with Portland Opera, Trinity Consort, and Marion Philharmonic Orchestra, and to singing the role of “Titania” in Purcell’s The Fairy Queen at the Amherst Early Music Festival. Indianapolis audiences may have experienced her powerhouse vocals as “Berenice” in the 10-year run of Cabaret Poe, in stage productions including Madwomen’s Late Nite Cabaret, Menagerie Macabre and Christmas Through the Ages, or as the lead singer of the bands, The Steampunks, and Earl Eye & the Space Pirates.

