Debby Knox joins Indianapolis Symphonic Choir to bring holiday cheer with ‘Festival of Carols’

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, a longstanding gem in the city’s cultural crown, is gearing up for its annual “Festival of Carols.” The holiday tradition, known for its world-class performances and heartwarming atmosphere, will take place December 20-23 at the Palladium and Butler University.

Artistic Director Eric Stark emphasized the unique collaborations that make the event special, highlighting a partnership with Lawrence Central High School’s choir. A standout feature this year includes Indianapolis broadcasting legend Debby Knox, who will lend her voice as a narrator for “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

“We needed a primo storyteller, and we went to the very best,” Stark said of Knox, who expressed her excitement for the role. “It’s an honor to be part of this tradition,” she added, reflecting on her admiration for the choir, which she described as “an emerald in the crown of Indianapolis.”

The “Festival of Carols” promises a blend of classic holiday carols and powerful choral arrangements, showcasing the remarkable talents of the Symphonic Choir. Performances will feature a full orchestra and a range of beloved seasonal favorites designed to spread holiday cheer.

Beyond its exceptional music, the choir holds a special place in the community. Stark shared memories of their impactful work, including a trip to Brazil where they performed a benefit concert for flood victims. Knox, who traveled with the choir during that tour, praised their artistry and commitment, calling the group “good hearts and good people.”

Adding to the choir’s charm is the fact that its members balance demanding careers with their passion for singing, making the caliber of their performances all the more impressive.

The “Festival of Carols” has become a cherished holiday tradition for families in Indianapolis, offering a celebration that is both festive and reflective. Tickets and additional details about the event can be found IndyChoir.org.