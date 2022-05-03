Life.Style.Live!

DeBrand Fine Chocolates can help make your Mother’s Day sweeter

DeBrand Fine Chocolates has everything you need to satisfy your sweet tooth this spring and summer!

This includes all of your Mother’s Day Gift needs from chocolate-covered strawberries to customized chocolate bars.

DeBrand offers some of the most decadent and delicious chocolate you’ll ever taste, as well as ice cream and sundaes dipped in their chocolate.

Lori Sonner and Bill Sonner of DeBrand Fine Chocolates joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share all about their Indianapolis location and give us a taste of their amazing chocolate. Here’s more from them:

DeBrand Fine Chocolates has five locations. This includes four retail shops in Fort Wayne and one in Indianapolis located in The Shops at River Crossing, just east of the Fashion Mall.

They use the highest quality ingredients as a foundation for their art, from imported Belgian, Swiss, and other chocolates to fresh local ingredients and inclusions from all over the globe. Each product is carefully and beautifully packaged and presented in retail stores that deliver first-class ambiance and outstanding customer service centered on “The Golden Rule.”

The cornerstone of DeBrand remains a steadfast commitment to excellence in everything that we do.

The Indianapolis Partners invite you to shop “local” and visit their location. They will assist you with personal, business, and gifting needs. Also, don’t forget they ship out of our Indy location, just give them a call at (317) 669-0955!

For more information, visit debrand.com/river-crossing.