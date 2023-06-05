Deception with Magician David Ranalli

Magician David Ranalli joined us today to tell us what you can expect from one of his shows and give us some travel tips with some magic tricks.

Ranalli explains that he likes to get the crowd involved at his shows and that he likes to play on different themes. This month the theme is all about Deception.

During today’s show, he deceived us with a couple magic tricks and tips for traveling in the airport.

He performs once a month at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. This month the show is called “Deception: An Evening of Magic and Lies”.

This show will be taking place Thursday, June 22. Go book some tickets and learn more here.