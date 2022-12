Life.Style.Live!

Deck the Hallmark Podcast host talks joy of Hallmark Christmas movies, show’s success, new Christmas book

Brandon Gray and Daniel Thompson are the masterminds behind the hit podcast, “Deck the Hallmark.”

Gray joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their hit podcast and their book, “When’s It Going to be Christmas Again,” which they say is a fun read for both kids an adults.

On the “Deck the Hallmark” podcast, the hosts and their friends attempt to watch and review made-for-tv Christmas movies and make you feel like you’re there watching with them.

