Delicious Super Bowl Party-worthy dishes incorporating chicken salad

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, so now is the perfect time to start preparing a menu full of some of your best dips and figure foods.

The Chicken Salad Chick definitely has a few recipes you should consider. Emily Eichhorn, the Chicken Salad Chick marketing manager, joined us today to share them.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder Stacy Brown. A single mom, she perfected delicious recipes out of her home kitchen and named them after friends and family. The company now has over 200 restaurants across the U.S.

They currently have 5 locations including Fishers, Glendale, West 86th, Evansville and Jeffersonville. Our Greenwood location will be opening this spring, with restaurants in Carmel and Avon opening later this year.

Chicken Salad Chick puts a twist on a Southern classic, offering guests a “custom fit” chicken salad experience, with 12 original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful side salads and freshly baked desserts.

All of the Chicken Salad Chick delicious scoops, sandwiches and side salads are prepared daily and served in a way that makes our guests feel special.

For more information visit:

Website: chickensaladchick.com

Facebook: @chickensaladchick

Instagram: @chickensaladchick

Twitter: @chickensaladchi