Derek Hough brings holiday cheer to Indianapolis with ‘Dance for the Holidays’ tour

Derek Hough, renowned for his performances on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Hairspray Live,” is embarking on his first-ever holiday tour, “Dance for the Holidays,” which will make a stop in Indianapolis. Hough, who has done multiple holiday specials on television, shared his excitement about bringing this live experience on the road. “This feels really, really exciting, really special, and so far, the response and the audiences have been unbelievable,” Hough said. He added that after a challenging year, the tour also serves as a way to connect with fans in person, expressing gratitude for their support.

For Hough, the tour is not only a professional endeavor but also a personal one. He met his wife on tour, and being back on the road together is “very healing” and “brings us so much joy,” he shared. The holiday-themed show promises a blend of music, dance, humor, and emotional moments, designed to embody the holiday spirit.

Hough has worked on this show since June, crafting new musical arrangements for holiday classics. “You’ve heard these songs before but never like this,” he noted, describing interpretations like a Grinch-themed Argentine tango and a samba rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The show features an exceptional cast of dancers, and Hough has even collaborated with friend Michael Bublé, whose narration and music appear throughout the performance.

Fans of Hough appreciate not just his skill but his authenticity, which he says is rooted in gratitude for his career. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I’m constantly pinching myself and I’m constantly thankful and grateful.” For him, dance is a way to connect with audiences on a deeper level, making each VIP meet-and-greet experience before the show a meaningful opportunity.

“Dance for the Holidays” offers fans a chance to see Hough live, with music, dance, and holiday spirit. For ticket information, visit derekhough.com.