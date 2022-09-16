Life.Style.Live!

Dermaplaning Explained: 6 Benefits of this deep exfoliation treatment, why you shouldn’t do it yourself

by: Tierra Carpenter
Dermaplaning is one of the best ways to give your skin a deep exfoliation treatment, but experts say you should always go to a professional and never do it yourself.

Ursurla Shelton, licensed esthetician, licensed cosmetologist and owner of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few benefits of the dermaplane cosmetic procedure.

Shelton also recently began the Indiana Esthetician Association which is holding its first meeting on Tuesday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Glendale Library (6101 N. Keystone). For more information 463-202-9739.

6 Dermaplaning Benefits:

  • Hair removal (peach fuzz only)
  • Smooth/Soft skin
  • Smoother makeup application 
  • Helps products penetrate better 
  • Removes Dead skin
  • Brightens skin 

About the Shear Elegance Beauty Spa owner:

Ursurla Shelton, LE CL is the proud owner of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa and has been in the Beauty industry for 34 years. She is certified in make-up artistry, multicultural  skincare, Oncology skin therapy and Dermaplane. She is also a member of the Association of Skin Care and Association of Hair Care  Professionals and the founder of the Indiana  Esthetician  Association.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: Shearelegance_BeautySpa  

Phone: 317-983-8143 

