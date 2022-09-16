Dermaplaning Explained: 6 Benefits of this deep exfoliation treatment, why you shouldn’t do it yourself

Dermaplaning is one of the best ways to give your skin a deep exfoliation treatment, but experts say you should always go to a professional and never do it yourself.
Ursurla Shelton, licensed esthetician, licensed cosmetologist and owner of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few benefits of the dermaplane cosmetic procedure.
6 Dermaplaning Benefits:
- Hair removal (peach fuzz only)
- Smooth/Soft skin
- Smoother makeup application
- Helps products penetrate better
- Removes Dead skin
- Brightens skin
About the Shear Elegance Beauty Spa owner:
Ursurla Shelton, LE CL is the proud owner of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa and has been in the Beauty industry for 34 years. She is certified in make-up artistry, multicultural skincare, Oncology skin therapy and Dermaplane. She is also a member of the Association of Skin Care and Association of Hair Care Professionals and the founder of the Indiana Esthetician Association.
