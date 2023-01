Life.Style.Live!

Designing the perfect sleep environment

With the new year comes new resolutions, and one that will make a big difference is to get more restful, restorative sleep. Celebrity TV interior designer Jenny Marrs joined us today to talk about design solutions for creating an ideal sleep environment.

She is teaming up with Natrol and Walmart to help people improve their bedrooms to improve their sleep.

For more information watch the video above and click here.