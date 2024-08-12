Dessie’s Doodles: Breeding quality and care in Connerville, Indiana

Dessies Doodles: Doodle Breeder and Trainer of the Year 2024

Dessie Judd, the owner of Dessie’s Doodles, recently joined us to discuss her premium dog breeding business based in Connerville, Indiana.

Dessie’s Doodles specializes in breeding high-quality dogs, including Australian Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, and Cockapoos.

Many of their dogs are certified therapy dogs, known for their good health, excellent coat quality, and well-balanced temperaments.

Dessie shared how the business connects with a wide audience through social media, allowing followers worldwide to interact with them, ask questions, and watch their puppies grow.

They also offer transportation for puppies both within the United States and internationally.

The dogs at Dessie’s Doodles are raised on advanced curriculums that help them develop into well-rounded pets.

The business offers a top-tier board and train program for its puppies, focusing on basic obedience to ensure they thrive in their new homes.

Beyond placing fantastic family pets, Dessie’s Doodles has also contributed to the community by placing service dogs, therapy dogs, school facility dogs, and even school mascots.

Their dogs are known for being versatile and well-behaved, making them a valuable addition to any family or organization.