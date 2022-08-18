Life.Style.Live!

Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis.

More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus.

You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town — downtown, east, midtown, north, south or west — or cuisine type.

To take advantage of these meal deals, simply determine which restaurant you would like to visit and make reservations if needed. There is no coupon or promotion code needed. Just ask for the Devour Menu.

Cody Miley, bartender for FortyFive Degrees, and Colleen Rose, director of communications and events for Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, spoke Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about Devour Indy and give us a taste of the participating restaurant FortyFive Degrees, a sushi restaurant in the Mass Ave Cultural District.

This event is benefitting the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, which supports members of the hospitality industry.

For more information, click here and visit: